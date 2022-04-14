Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening everyone. We have a low pressure system currently sitting off to our west over parts of western New England this evening. This low pressure has brought the clouds and rain showers to the region during the afternoon hours. Heading into this evening we are looking at another round of rain showers pushing through as the main area of low pressure finally moves over the top of us, before exiting the region during the day Friday. It’s as this low pressure continues its track east that we’ll see improvement by the time we get into Friday. It looks like we’ll see the clouds, and maybe a few showers lingering during the morning hours of Friday, but by the afternoon skies look to clear out allowing for a nice end to an unsettled work week.

This Afternoon's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening and overnight continues to show the rain as it pushes through the region. It looks to become more light and scattered before midnight tonight. It does eventually pick back up heading into the early morning hours tomorrow, with some embedded heavier downpours expected while most people are asleep. This continues until about sunrise tomorrow morning, before the activity begins to wind down and wrap up. Temperatures throughout the overnight hours tonight fall back into the mid to upper 30s for a lot of spots. The warm temperatures during the overnight hours results in an even warmer day tomorrow once the sunshine returns to the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

As mentioned before, we have the chance to see some scattered showers during the morning hours of Friday, otherwise clouds will be clearing out and sunshine makes a return to the region by the afternoon. This helps to warm temperatures during the afternoon, with another warm day expected because of this. We could see a couple of scattered showers during the morning hours, otherwise the sunshine makes an appearance by late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Temperatures climb up into the mid to upper 50s thanks to the sunshine and the warmer air already in place from the overnight hours tonight.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days show the best chance for showers looks to be Saturday. At this point they still look to be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see the rain at the same time. As temperatures cool over during the overnight hours into Sunday, we could see some of those scattered rain showers transition over to scattered snow showers. This as temperatures hover close to the freezing mark by Sunday morning. We’ll watch the chance for some isolated showers during the day Sunday with temperatures expected to be in the mid 40s. Early next week, temperatures look to start mild on Monday, before cooler air works back into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday. I’ll be back tomorrow morning with an updated look at the forecast. Have a great evening!

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.