Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. We had a beautiful start to the day today with mostly sunny skies across the region. Sadly they didn’t last very long heading into the afternoon, as clouds began to work their way back into the region. We have a warm front and weak low pressure system approaching the area from the west. This is bringing some showers to southern and central parts of the state this evening, but we’re remaining on the dry side heading into tomorrow. There’s just an isolated risk for some showers heading through the overnight hours.

Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

We have some flood alerts to talk about this evening. The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Flood Advisory along the St. John River due to an ice jam on the Grand Isle and Lille town line. This has been causing some minor flooding, but will continue to be an issue heading throughout the overnight hours. There’s a separate flood advisory further west towards Allagash and St Francis as a large ice jam has formed from Dickey to St Francis. This is also causing some minor flooding in areas. Please be mindful of these areas over the next several hours and until the ice jams have been freed. A few reminders for everyone. Remember it’s never safe to drive or walk in any flood water. It doesn’t take a lot of water to sweep a person off their feet, and to move a car. Also make sure to report any flooding if you come across any to the national weather service as well as the Aroostook County Emergency Management. This way these flood reports can be relayed to others, and further help to keep the community safe.

2022 Spring Flooding Information (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the overnight hours tonight, clouds will be on the increase. We have the chance to see some isolated showers, but that looks to be the biggest risk through the overnight hours. Tomorrow we’ll be watching for more showers moving into the region during the afternoon and evening. At this point they still look to be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see the showers tomorrow afternoon. Through the end of the work week the shower chances remain in the forecast, however I do think we also see the sunshine during some of these times.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The rain showers move into the region during the mid to late morning hours. At this point the activity looks to remain light to moderate, so I’m not expecting any heavy downpours during the daytime hours of Thursday. It’s not until the late afternoon that we could be looking at a brief window of widespread activity. As that pushes east, we’ll see a lull in the precipitation heading into the evening hours. It’s not until the late evening hours tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow that we could be seeing more widespread showers once again, this time with some embedded heavy downpours possible. High temperatures today do manage to reach the mid to upper 40s for highs in a lot of spots. I think the 50 degree mark will be very few and far between tomorrow as winds will be keeping temperatures on the cooler side, as well as the cloud cover.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days continue to show the shower chances heading into the weekend. At this point Friday looks to see some sunshine with isolated shower chances. Saturday looks to feature more widespread rain showers across the region. Sunday right now looks to be dryer with an isolated risk of showers. Right now the beginning of the workweek looks dry and a bit cooler with mostly sunny skies expected for Monday and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Have a great evening, and I’ll be back tomorrow evening with an updated look at the forecast.

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.