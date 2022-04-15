Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of...
Police identify remains of missing 8-year-old boy; nationwide arrest warrant includes father
Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content...
Police warn parents of scary ‘Huggy Wuggy’ character in children’s media online
Consumer Owned Utilities - Part 1
Consumer Owned Utilities - Part 1
A California gamer was saved by a headset when a stray bullet flew through a bedroom window.
Teen says gaming headset saved him from stray bullet
Neal Grass is getting his horses racing for the upcoming harness racing season by working them...
Horses training on a treadmill:

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar