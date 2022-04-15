Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We have a lot to talk about this morning as rain moved through the region during the overnight hours. This is thanks to a low pressure system that’s currently sitting off the coast in the Gulf of Maine. As it continues to race east during the morning hours, it will bring the rain showers to an end quickly, and skies will clear out behind the system for the afternoon. So while this morning may look a bit gloomy, we’ll see plenty of sunshine by this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

We do have some updated information on the ice jam this morning. The Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a Flood Warning due to the movement of the jam. At 11:50 last night, emergency management officials reported an ice jam had cleared Allagash and was heading down the St. John River. At that point the national weather service expected flooding to begin shortly if it hadn’t already. At 1:37 this morning, an update on the Aroostook County Flood Watch Page reported the jam has made it to the St. John/Ft. Kent town line, and is continuing to move freely. We’ll continue to bring you updates on this jam as it continues to flow down river, and will have more information tonight on NewsSource 8 at 5:30 and 6.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the rest of the day today shows the rain showers quickly pushing east and out of the area. By lunch time a lot of folks will be seeing the sunshine as clouds filter out from west to east as well, resulting in mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 50s. Light southerly winds during the afternoon will also help to pull the warmer air into the region from the south. It’s not until the evening hours that clouds will begin to pop back up and move back into the region.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the overnight hours and into tomorrow, we’ll continue to see the risk for scattered rain showers throughout the overnight hours tonight. At this point they look to be hit or miss, so not every community will see one during the overnight hours tonight. Heading into the early morning hours tomorrow, we’ll be watching another round of more moderate rain showers pushing through the region. These continue through the morning hours, before tapering to scattered activity by the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be about 10 degrees cooler than what we’re expecting today. The cloud cover and the shower activity will work together to keep temperatures on the cooler side.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days show the snow shower chances during the overnight and early morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. The sunshine returns for early next week with mostly sunny skies expected for Monday. Temperatures returning to the upper 40s. We’re watching Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures drop close to freezing once again before another system approaches the region. We could be watching for some more snow showers then as temperatures remain cooler during the day Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s and possibly a few low 40s. Have a great Friday, and I’ll be back this evening with an updated look at the forecast.

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.