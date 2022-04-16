Advertisement

Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school

A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed rare brain tumors. (Source: WCBS, AL LUPIANO FAMILY PHOTOS)
By Meg Baker
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New Jersey man is sounding the alarm after he says he discovered that several people who all had ties to the same high school developed rare brain tumors.

Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist and former resident of Woodbridge Township, said he has confirmed 65 cases of people with rare brain tumors. And the common denominator is they were all Colonia High School graduates or had worked there.

“I started doing some research and the three became five, the five became seven, and the seven became 15,” Lupiano said.

The environmental scientist said he was diagnosed 20 years ago and still suffers lingering issues. He started researching a connection when other family members were diagnosed with the same extremely rare tumor on the left side of the brain.

“Fast forward to August of last year, my sister received the news she had a primary brain tumor herself. And unfortunately, It turned out to be stage 4 glioblastoma. Two hours later, we received information that my wife also had a brain tumor,” Lupiano said.

After his sister passed away less than a month ago, Lupiano made a Facebook post asking all Colonia HS alumni if they had brain tumors and the response was shocking.

“There’s truly only one environmental link to primary brain tumors, and that’s ionizing radiation. It’s not contaminated water, it’s not air, it’s not something in the soil, it’s not something that’s done to us due to bad habits,” Lupiano said.

The school was built in 1967 and Lupiano said he is working with local officials.

“It was virgin land. It was woods. The high school was the first thing to be there so there was probably nothing on the ground at that time. The only thing that could have happened potentially is fill brought in during the construction, but we have no records 55 years ago,” Woodbridge Mayor John McCormick said.

The mayor has reached out to the state health department and the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

“We are looking at possible things we can do between the town and school and they said they will look at anything we come up with,” McCormick said.

Woodbridge Schools Superintendent Joseph Massimino said he is waiting to hear what the next steps should be from the environmental agencies.

“I’m a lifelong resident here. I raised my family here. So, the health and safety of our students are of paramount importance to me,” Massimino said.

The superintendent said he plans to send out a note to the school community to let them know where things stand regarding the unofficial research.

