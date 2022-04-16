Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday evening everyone. Today ended up being a decent day outside after a gloomy start. We had a low pressure system sitting in the Gulf of Maine this morning. This brought the rain showers to the region during the overnight hours and into this morning. As this low continued its track east during the day today, showers and clouds moved out of the region and pushed their way east. This allowed for the sunshine to make a return to the region during the afternoon, giving temperatures a boost throughout the afternoon hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

We are still seeing some concerns with flooding through the overnight hours. The national weather service has issued a flood advisory for the St. John river through 3:30 tomorrow morning. At 2:54 this afternoon, the Maine Department of Transportation reported a large ice jam between upper Keegan and extends upstream nearly 7 miles to Lille. The main impact so far has been minor flooding occurring in the farm fields and low lying areas along the river. This is a concern that will have to be monitored over the next several hours. Again, a reminder to folks that it’s never safe to drive through flood waters, and it’s best to observe this sort of thing from a distance. Officials advise that if you don’t live in the area to not travel up to see the ice jam. If you would like to see a better view of it then you would get in person, make sure to check out the Aroostook county flood watch page, as that has updated information from officials and community members.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Heading hour by hour throughout the rest of the overnight tonight. Clouds will be on the increase as scattered showers begin to make their way back into the region. They look to be more on the scattered side, which means not everyone will see a shower during the overnight hours tonight. It’s not until we get into Saturday morning that the risk for showers becomes more isolated in nature. This remains the case throughout the day Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Another mild night is expected throughout the overnight hours tonight. Temperatures will likely fall back into the mid to upper 30s for lows. Southerly winds will continue throughout the overnight hours, which is what locks the warmer air in place during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be a bit cooler than what we saw during the day today. Highs are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon, which is a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what we saw for highs today. Looking ahead at the overnight hours Saturday and into the day Sunday. We’ll continue to see the scattered shower chances continuing into the evening hours. Heading into the overnight, we’re looking at another wide area of precip moving into the region. As this system pushes its way north, it will likely encounter cold air, resulting in the precip transitioning over to snow during the overnight hours and continuing into early Sunday morning. The snow looks to taper off and wrap up just after sunrise Sunday, leaving the region with the chance for scattered snow and rain showers throughout the day Sunday. By the time we get into Sunday evening, things will begin to wrap up as skies clear out, resulting in a nice day to start the week Monday.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



Snowfall totals by Sunday morning don’t look to be too much, but most spots through eastern Aroostook could be looking at a coating to as much as an inch of snow by the daylight hours Sunday morning. This is a concern since it could make travel a bit slick during the morning hours of Sunday.

Projected Snowfall Totals Through Sunday (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days show the snow shower chances during the overnight and early morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. The sunshine returns for early next week with mostly sunny skies expected for Monday. Temperatures returning to the upper 40s. We’re watching Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures drop close to freezing once again before another system approaches the region. We could be watching for some more snow showers then as temperatures remain cooler during the day Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s and possibly a few low 40s. Have a great evening. I’ll be back Monday morning with an updated look at the forecast.

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

