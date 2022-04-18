Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship
Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content...
Police warn parents of scary ‘Huggy Wuggy’ character in children’s media online
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv
Worshipers pray under the shadow of Russia’s war in Sloviansk.
Ukraine: Easter prayers in a time of war
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll