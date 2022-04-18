A Closer Look: Tax Extensions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The deadline to file your taxes is upon us, for those of us who have held off until the last minute to file, it’s important to remember your options. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at Tax extension requests.

According to the IRS, an estimated 10 million people fail to file their federal income tax returns each year. And while failure to file can lead to hefty penalties, if you need a bit more time to prepare your taxes there’s always the option of filing an extension.

“If you need an extension it’s a simple process. Mail in the form to the IRS and the state. The extension is 6 months, it’s good until October 15th. The IRS will process that, and then you’ll have 6 months to file your return.”

To file an extension in most tax circumstances, you would fill out IRS Form 4868, which asks for basic information such as your name, address and social security number, as well as your estimated tax liability for the year. Tim Poitras of Chester M. Kearny says while you may not incur a penalty by filing an extension, you may be hit with one if you owe money.

“There’s no penalty for filing the extension, but there’s a penalty if you don’t pay, if you owe money and don’t pay that money now, then there’s a failure to pay penalty. Keep in mind, an extension is not an extension to pay, that’s the biggest thing to remember if you owe tax, or believe you owe tax you need to estimate that tax and send in a payment along with your extension voucher.”

One stipulation noted on the IRS website is that you must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return, meaning individuals in Maine must have an extension submitted on or before April 19th, 2022.

“If you fail to file an extension and you owe tax then you will have, on top of your failure to pay penalty, you’ll be accessed a failure to file penalty. So you get the failure to file, failure to pay and the penalties do add up”

According to the IRS website, The Failure to File Penalty is 5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late not to exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes. The failure to pay penalty depends on specific circumstances, but generally The Failure to Pay Penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month the tax remains unpaid not to exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes. For anyone who is rushing to get their taxes complete before the deadline, Poitras has this advice:

“If you’re last minute, just remember to be accurate, when you get last minute you tend to rush, so don’t overlook things because that can come back to haunt you. But the bottom line is, the IRS isn’t going to forget about you so get that return in and get it filed”

For more information please visit: https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/extension-of-time-to-file-your-tax-return

