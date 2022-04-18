Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. After some unsettled weather in the form of scattered showers during both Saturday and Sunday, we have some improvement on the way for the day today. High pressure is expected to build into the region. As it does so it’ll bring partly to mostly sunny skies to the the county for today. This sadly quickly moves east during the daytime hours, resulting in increasing clouds during the overnight hours, and more rain and snow showers moving into the region for the day tomorrow.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day today shows the cloud cover quickly clearing out of the region during the morning hours. Overall it looks to be another nice spring day, which comes before our next storm system moves into the region tomorrow, bringing a mix of rain and snow. High temperatures today are expected to climb into the lower to mid 50s by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be gusty at times throughout the day, making temperatures feel a bit cooler heading throughout the daytime and into the overnight hours tonight.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Here’s how tomorrow looks to play out. We’ll watch for increasing clouds during the early morning hours. It’s not until the late morning hours at this point that we could see the snow and mixed precipitation begin to move into the area. The timing on this precipitation is crucial to the type of precipitation that we see fall with this storm. If it moves in earlier on in the morning, we could be looking at some more snow to start during the beginning of the storm. If the storm holds off until the late morning hours, we could be looking at more of a mix transitioning over to rain. This continues to be the case heading into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This is also when we could see some heavier embedded downpours push through the region. These showers continue into the evening, before becoming more scattered heading into the overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This is thanks to an easterly wind throughout the day that could be gusty at times. This will help to make the rain feel even colder as it falls during the afternoon hours of Tuesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, which includes more sunshine heading towards the end of the work week, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Enjoy your Monday!

