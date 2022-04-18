Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say
Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content...
Police warn parents of scary ‘Huggy Wuggy’ character in children’s media online
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator crawls through Florida community