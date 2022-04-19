Community Support: Contractors and Laborers From Away Help Houlton Fire Victims

NEW LIMERICK, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been said that people are always willing to help when there is a tragedy in their community. Recently we brought you the story about donations pouring into the town of Houlton for victims of the March 23rd Mechanic Street fire . The community stepped up to help, but also a group of people who are working in the Houlton area wanted to show their support.

Contractors and Laborers from Miron Construction, a midwestern based company working on the expansion of the Louisiana Pacific Mill in New Limerick also stepped in to make donations. . Many of the Contractors and Laborers are from out of state, but have spent the past year in the Houlton area . Travis Fleis the Project Manager for Miron Construction says when they first heard about the fire, the company, and employees knew they had to help out in any way they can.

Travis Fleis " When we were made aware of the tragic fire here on the 23rd we had a quick internal discussion here and there was an immediate need, knowing how many people were effected that something had to be done here... with the relationship that Miron has was LP, we consider Houlton our home, many of us have been here for close to a year now so its not a weekend stay. you’re here and you get integrated to the community. Subcontractors, the men and women here we’ve had over 100+ individuals donate and we’ve come close to $18,000 We’ve raised $17,829 all together...and at the end of the day it doesn’t matter, when you have a community that needs you and people that need help, you help them”

Fleis says the Houlton area has been very welcoming to his team, and adds Miron has a history of giving back to the communities they work in.

