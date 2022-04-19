Plates & Patches to Benefit Autism Society of Maine and Flutie Foundation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - You may have noticed different license plates on police cruisers across the state. “… the plate looks like our standard blue plate at first glance but if you look at it closely it has the autism symbol on one side, and I believe it’s the Flutie Foundation on the other side. Two organizations that we’re supporting” said LT. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police.

Every year the Maine State Troopers Foundation picks a different organization to bring awareness to and raise money for. This year, they’re raising money for two causes, according to Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police.

“ The money we raise from these plates, at a later date will be given to the Autism Society of Maine and the Flutie Foundation, both which are great organizations for Autism Awareness.” continued Harris.

The State Troopers Foundation created these (VO of plates) plates as well as commemorative patches (VO patches) which will be auctioned off at the end of the month … However, the troopers get to use them first.

“… so we’ll run these special plates on our cruisers for the month of April and at the end of the month we’ll take them off the cruisers and the troopers have first option to keep the plate. If they want to keep it, they have to pay money to keep it. That money goes towards the organization which is Autism … if they choose not to keep it the trooper will sign the back of the plate with probably a little message, there name and we return it to the Maine Trooper’s Foundation and from there, they’ll have an auction at a later date where we’ll auction off these license plates to the general public. Whatever they want to pay to have one of these plates.” continued Lieutenant Harris.

100% of money earned from the auction of the plates goes directly to organizations. Single patches are being sold for $10- or 5 patches for $40- plus $1- for shipping. To order one or for more information on bidding for the plates, you can email menick@uninet.net.

