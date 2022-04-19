Power Outages Reported Throughout Presque Isle, Mapleton, Washburn, Ashland

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power has announced that outages have been reported throughout the Presque Isle, Mapleton, Washburn and Ashland Areas. They are citing strong winds and wind gusts as the cause of the outages. They estimate that more than 4,100 customers are without power at this time across Aroostook, Penobscot, Hancock and Piscataquis counties. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored.

. (.)

For a live look at current outages please visit:

https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.