Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We’re looking at a messier weather day in store for today after the nice day we had yesterday. A low pressure system is currently sitting off the coast of southern New England. This will continue to push its way directly north during the morning hours. This will allow the system to move directly west of us, bringing snow to start during the morning hours, before transitioning over to a mix and eventually rain heading through the late morning and early afternoon. Some of these showers could have some embedded heavier downpours in them during the afternoon, otherwise the shower activity looks to remain through the evening hours. It’s not until the overnight hours tonight that skies begin to clear out briefly, before more unsettled weather moves in for tomorrow.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Heading hour by hour throughout the rest of the day today shows the snow showers as they advance from the west during the morning hours. I think they’ll hold off through the morning commute, and start shortly after, around 9-10 am. At this point it looks to start as snow for everyone, before quickly transitioning to a mix for a lot of folks by lunch time. It’s while this warm air works back in that we could see some concerns with slippery roadways, as heavier frozen precipitation will accumulate on the roadways. We do all switch over to rain heading into the afternoon hours, while the activity becomes more scattered in nature. This continues to be the case through supper time, before seeing the showers taper off during the late evening hours today. We could see some clearing skies throughout the overnight hours briefly as we’re in between systems, but a quick moving cold front we’ll be on our doorstep by the morning hours tomorrow, bringing with it another chance for rain and snow showers. High temperatures today climb up into the lower 40s. Thanks to the cloud cover and the windy conditions throughout the day today, these highs won’t be set until we get into the evening hours when the rain showers begin to taper off. By that point winds will also begin to calm down, resulting in a brief window of warmer air sitting over the region, before clouds break up during the overnight hours.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



The winds I think will be the bigger story over the next couple of days. We’re watching for wind gusts today reaching the mid 30 mile per hour mark, especially during some of the heavier downpours moving through during the daytime hours. This is a concern since winds will be out of the southeast, which is a wind direction we don’t usually see strong winds from, so this could create some issues in terms of isolated to scattered power outages. Winds will continue to be gusty heading into the evening hours, before tapering off and switching direction during the overnight hours. This occurs as a cold front makes its way through the region. During the day Wednesday, we’re looking at another windy day as winds shift into the west during the morning hours. We could once again be looking at wind gusts in the mid 30 mph range. The good news with this is that is a tested wind direction, so power outages will be less of a concern during the day tomorrow.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



For more information, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest details. Enjoy your Tuesday!

