Weather on the Web

Today was a gorgeous start to the week... under plenty of sunshine and spring temperatures. Unfortunately, we take a pause from that tomorrow... as a system and nor’easter pushes into our region.

We’re expecting a mixed bag of precip types throughout the day... starting off with some snow showers and wintry mix for the morning. And, then changing over to moderate/locally heavier rain past lunchtime, into the afternoon.

Wind will also be a factor with this storm.... as gusts will be picking up throughout the day, to +40 mph during the afternoon. We can’t rule out the possibility of a few isolated outages. Although the biggest concerns for power outages will be Downstate and Downeast, where they could receive gusts upwards of +60 mph.

In terms of rain totals... most locations locally are looking to pick up between 0.30-0.50″-inch of rain. While Downstate and Downeast regions could get in on, on 1.00-3.00″-inches!

And lastly, a look at snow/mix projections... where most of us will see trace amounts -- with the best shot for 1-2″-inches for the North Woods and higher-elevation locations. The mix and snow showers for the morning... will be enough though, to cause slippery conditions as you head out the door. So make sure to take it slow, and take some precautions on the roadways.

