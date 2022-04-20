Aroostook Amateur Radio Emergency Service Prepares to Help First Responders in Emergency Situations

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - In a major disaster situation, first responders are often assisted by a Citizen Emergency Response Team. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more about how these citizen volunteers are training in case they are needed in an emergency situation.

Brian Goff - Community Outreach Planner - Aroostook EMA " Today we’re doing the CERT training which is the Citizen Emergency Response Team”

On Saturday, members of the Aroostook County Ameteur Radio Emergency Service or ARES spent the day learning CERT Training. According to Brian Goff, the Community Outreach Planner for the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency, CERT Teams are made up of Community Members who are there to help support our first responders.

" If we had a major disaster, our first responders are gonna be stretched so thin that our CERT Team is there to help with search and rescue, help with basic first aid”

Even though in an emergency situation, the ARES team wouldn’t necessarily be completing Search and Rescues, or providing basic first aid, They will still play an important role.

“if cell towers are down, electricity is down, we can use our HAM Radios and that will help get the word out and about...We have HAM radio operators that are qualified on an array of different radios, CB’s, a different array of telecommunications really, we even have our own antenna that would reach most of the county.”

Goff adds that today’s training will be followed up next month, where the ARES team will put the skills they learned today to the test by completing a real life scenario exercise. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

