“Built For Zero” A Nationwide Initiative to End Homelessness coming to The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A nationwide partnership with a record of reducing and eliminating homelessness is coming to the county. In this weeks Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard takes a look at the Built for Zero Initiative.

Melanie Lewis Dickerson - portfolio lead- community solutions " We are thrilled to be partnering with Aroostook County as one of the new five parts of the state of Maine that are joining the built for zero effort "

Melanie Lewis Dickerson is the Portfolio Lead for Community Solution, an Organization that leads “Built For Zero” a nationwide initiative that seeks to end homelessness throughout the country. They are launching a community initiative through the help of MaineHousing and ACAP. This effort would not take away from the already established Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders Group, but would supplement the work they are already doing.

" One of the many reasons we are excited to be partnering with folks there in the county is that there is an existing collaboration and a group of leaders that are committed to that goal, so we will not be seeking to duplicate that work but to really enhance and to bring some new problem solving tools and that framework for that existing collaboration to work from .”

Built For Zero’s main goal is to help communities with the funding and planning required to put an end to the homeless crisis by helping with data collection, centralizing the housing referral process, and working with community leaders to identify and solve problems with the current homelessness system.

" we know that there’s not one overnight solution to ending homelessness, but we also know that homelessness is solvable. so we now have 14 communities in our Built for Zero effort that have ended homelessness for at least one population.”

By being a Built for Zero Community, Aroostook County will be connected to a network of other Local, State, and Federal leaders that will help clear the path for Aroostook County to effectively end homelessness in the county, by giving leaders in the community clear data points and proven solutions to homelessness. Corey Bouchard, NS 8.

