Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon: How Your Donations are Making a Difference

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -April 18th, marked six months since WAGM, ACAP, and the United Way of Aroostook held the “Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at how your donation dollars have helped our neighbors.

Shannon Hill - Energy Program Manager - ACAP " When someone calls and they’re in need, their furnace quit, they’re out of fuel, if we are not able to help them with those federal dollars, we’ll look at , ok, what can we use”

One of the Many Resources that ACAP has to help people in need is Donation Dollars, and while they collect donations all year round, they collect most of their donations through the annual Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon.

Heidi Rackliffe - Director of Programs - ACAP " We were lucky enough to receive about $76,000 from the telethon this last fall, to date we’ve spent about $44,000 of that”

Shannon " so the warm will be the fuel side. but there also is other things on the safe side that we consider to be an emergency and if someone calls in need we certainly try to assist the best we can.”

So far this year, they assisted over 200 County Households including Joel Graham, who found himself needing assistance with heating in order to make ends meet.

Joel Graham - Telethon Donation Recipient " I had a friend that told me about it and I made a call and the next afternoon they were calling wanting to know if I’d fill out the forms to get the heating assistance and it actually didn’t take very long, the lady told me that same day that I qualified for it and it was a big help”

Rackliffe hopes that Future telethons continue to be a success, because the funding is essential to help our neighbors in the county.

Heidi “There’s such a value and such an importance in having a telethon such as this because I don’t want to say people take for granted things such as heat but that’s a staple with what we need to survive especially here in Aroostook county.”

And Graham says, Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it”

Joel " Definitely call, because they try to help anyone they can and very rarely they don’t come through for you. they do what they can to help you”

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

