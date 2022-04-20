Advertisement

Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop

Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday, investigators said. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house.(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By Amanda Alvarado and WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The suspect arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is set to make his first court appearance.

Investigators said that Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house, WMBF reported.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot, according to police.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience, so he picked it up and fired twice, hitting the performer once in the shoulder. The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.

A bond hearing is expected for Brown Wednesday morning.

Brown was taken into custody on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina. He was brought back to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown. They also reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

He has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting, but additional charges are likely.

