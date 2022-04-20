Sarah Mulcahy reacts to her Boston Marathon performance

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - It was quite a day for Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent at the Boston Marathon. Mulcahy was running her 24th marathon and 4th Boston. This was her most successful Boston yet. She finished in just over 2 hours and 50 minutes and was the first Mainer to finish.

Sarah Mulcahy):” I am happy it is like all of the stars aligned. Everything came out and worked. I came out uninjured happy and healthy. It was quite the experience. It’s pretty exciting.”

Mulcahy has been training hard for the race both on the treadmill and outside. She was the 79th female to finish the race.

Mulcahy:” That was never even a thought in my mind as far as finishing top 100 females. I just had a personal goal. My husband’s one saying to me always is run your own race. Don’t worry about anybody else. As I was going along that always plays in the back of my head. "

The Fort Kent runner was hoping to break 2:50 minutes, but Mother Nature slowed her down a little bit

Mulcahy:” When we got into Boston the last three miles the head wind just picked right up. I told my husband I was trying to run forward, but I was going nowhere it was like I was running in place. I didn’t gain any time to shave off those 45 seconds to hit 2:50, but I am very happy. No complaints here.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.