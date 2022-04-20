Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. The weather setup for today shows an area of high pressure back off to our west of eastern and central part of the U.S. This will be making it’s way into our area for the day tomorrow, but it won’t be close enough to keep us completely dry. We’re watching the potential of a clipper system moving through during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, which would bring showers to the region during the overnight hours and heading into the day Friday. Heading throughout the day today, we’re watching the low pressure system that brought us the rain yesterday continue to spin little pieces of energy back into the county during the day today. This will result in mostly cloudy skies for much of the day with chances of scattered to isolated showers. The shower risk ends heading into the overnight hours tonight as the low finally exits to the north and east. This allows for clearing skies during the overnight hours, and better skies ahead for tomorrow.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out hour by hour, we’ll continue to see the chances for scattered to isolated snow showers to start during the morning hours. Those chances change over to rain shower chances as temperatures warm up during the afternoon and into the evening. It’s during the mid to late afternoon that shower activity finally ends, and we begin to see some clearing skies for the overnight hours. This sets us up for the nice start to the daytime Thursday, before more clouds and showers move back in for the afternoon hours. As I said before, the bigger story today is going to be the wind gusts. We’ll once again be looking at gusts during the daytime hours in the 30 mile per hour range. The biggest difference is that they’ll be out of the west throughout the day today. Since this is a wind direction we see more often, the risk for falling trees and power outages is low heading throughout the day. The wind will more act to make things feel cooler heading throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. High temperatures today are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 40s. It’ll definitely be a warmer day today compared to what we saw during the day yesterday, but the winds will continue to help make things cooler through the afternoon and heading into the evening hours.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



Thursday looks to start as a nice day. Skies remain clear through the mid-morning hours. It’s not until the late morning and early afternoon that we’ll begin to see the clouds and showers roll back into the region, mainly scattered in nature. This activity continues through the overnight hours, before tapering off during the morning hours of Friday. We’ll likely start with plenty of sunshine tomorrow, clouds begin to roll in during the late morning and afternoon, leading to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be back around average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for updated information. Enjoy your Wednesday!

