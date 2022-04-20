PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

We saw a little bit of everything today... with snow showers and mix during the morning, and moderate/heavier rain showers by the afternoon.

Downstate and Downeast regions took the brunt of the storm... getting in on over 3.00″-inches of rain in a number of locations -- as well as stronger winds gusts upwards of 60-70 mph!

Locally, rain total reports have tended to remain below the inch mark... with winds still gusty, upwards of 30-40 mph, and a few isolated power outages reported here in the County.

Tomorrow, we still hold on to the gusty conditions throughout the day... but precip-wise, we’re only left with a few isolated rain showers and some mix mainly during the first half of the day.

Quieter conditions and the return of some sunshine is in store for late tomorrow afternoon, as well as the first half of the day on Thursday... before a cold front brings another round of scattered rain showers for Thurs. PM.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

