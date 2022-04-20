Advertisement

Youngsters burn off some energy playing dodgeball

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

It’s school vacation week and the weather outside was awful, but youngsters from Easton and Presque Isle were burning some energy playing dodgeball this morning.

(Andrew Perry):” We try to have something going on at the rec or elsewhere. This morning we have the first leg of our County dodgeball extravaganza. These are third fourth and fifth graders.

Over 30 youngsters in grades 3 through 5 were taking part in the first of two days of dodgeball. Before the tournament got underway with the traditional rules the youngsters played a couple of other versions of the game.

Perry: ”Those of you well versed in the dodgeball universe know there are many variations to the game. We just got done a medic round. Kids take their scooters they are the medics and instead of the kids being eliminated and going to the side they just drop down and it’s then the medics job to revive them by dragging them back into the safe zone.”

While the adults were having fun watching the children running and throwing the youngsters seemed to be enjoying buring off some energy

(Maggie McGllnn):” Today I am just trying to make sure everybody has fun and win some games and lose some too.”

(Peyton Hallett):” It’s fun you get to throw balls and catch them. Drew makes it fun because he finds these fun ways to do it. It’s just really fun to get out.”

Hallett says the added benefit is being able to meet new people

Hallett:” It’s fun and you always want to have fun with your friends.”

It was a very competitive morning of dodgeball. Everyone wanted to win, but even if the team didn’t win there were smiles all around

McGlinn:” I do, but it’s ok if I don’t”

