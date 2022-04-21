Aroostook Community Matters: Broadband Expansion in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -More High Speed Broadband is coming to the county. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard learns more about the work being done to increase access to high speed internet.

Paul Towle - President / CEO - Aroostook Partnership “It’s gonna be a whole host of different technologies that deliver the high speed that we need everywhere”

Paul Towle is the President and CEO of the Aroostook Partnership, about 6 months ago they started a collaboration called the County Broadband Initiative which is a group of people and businesses that seek to expand broadband in the county.

“We made a lot of progress in that effort, made a lot of friends with people downstate that hold the money”

Through the help of Internet Service Providers like Pioneer Broadband in Houlton. they have begun the work to build the infrastructure necessary to deploy high speed broadband to remote areas.

” and be able to deploy it not just in the major areas where many customers are but also way on our country roads, our back roads that currently have in some cases no internet.”

While there is a lot of talk about Fiber Optic cables for internet, which provide ultra fast speeds, but its not feasible in every situation.

” What makes more sense is to deploy fiber where we can and use additional technologies such as fixed wireless technologies, you’ll see them in towers that will cover certain areas wirelessly and also low earth orbits satellites like Starlink coming online and becoming more and more mature and more and more available”

Towle warns that communities in the county that aren’t actively working towards expanding broadband could see drastic consequences.

" You’re gonna see their tax evaluations and property values continue to decrease in areas that don’t have internet because its the first thing people ask when people move to northern Maine or anywhere really, what do you have for high speed internet. if the answer is ah well i heard theyre gonna build it in 5 years, 90% of the customers are gonna turn around and go somewhere else.”

While there are many benefits to expanding broadband for all, such as remote learning, remote working, as well as attracting and maintaining a younger population. there is also the benefit of telehealth, especially in remote areas.

”It’s becoming more and more important as people age , our seniors age in place, they need access to doctors who may not be in this area, even if they are in this area, it saves them a 20 minute drive to the hospital. it also gives them access to specialists outside of the area.”

Towle adds that the County Broadband Initiative is already working on several different projects throughout the county, most are still in the planning stages. If you are interested in learning more about the Initiative, or if you want to get involved, you can do so by contacting the Aroostook Partnership. Corey Bouchard, NS8

