Medical Monday: Virtual Walk in Clinics

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The covid pandemic led a lot of professions to look for online options. That includes the medical field. Northern Light Health, including Northern Light AR Gould launched a new virtual walk in clinic. It’s this weeks Medical Monday with Kelly O’Mara.

Dr. John Thyng: The pandemic really opened the door for us to realize how convenient and how important this service is to try and get as many people as possible.

Kelly: Dr. John Thyng, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Northern Light AR Gould, is talking about the new virtual walk in clinic Northern Light Health has officially opened to the public.

Dr. Thyng: It certainly works well for a setting like a walk in clinic, for minor illnesses, minor injuries.The pandemic kind of pushed us into it and we’ve learned that it’s a very useful platform for caring for people at their convenience.

Kelly: Minor illnesses and injuries that could be treated through the virtual walk in clinic include colds, congestion, sore throat, minor pain and minor gastrointestinal issues. A referral can be made should additional testing or a physical exam be needed and prescriptions can be ordered. This is a statewide offering, so the health care providers seen could be from other parts of the state.

Dr. Thyng:Once you’re in the virtual walk in, you will do a sign in. Once you’ve finished signing in, you will be sent to this virtual room where there is a list of providers who are available to see you. Once they choose their provider, that provider will get a message that there is someone in the virtual waiting room for them to see.

Kelly: Dr. Thyng says these appointments are confidential. The virtual walk in clinic is open seven days a week from 9AM to 7PM. You do not have to be a Northern Light Health patient to take advantage of the service. Kelly O’Mara, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.