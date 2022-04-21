Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We’re looking at a nice start to the day today as high pressure builds overhead during the morning hours. This quick moving high pressure will continue to push east during the afternoon, allowing for clouds and scattered showers to begin to work their way into the region. The shower chances look to hold off until the evening hours, but clouds could move into western parts of the county as soon as the late morning hours.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows the clouds on the increase heading into the afternoon. I think it’s possible to see some high thin clouds begin to move into the region during the late morning hours, but I think the thickest cloud cover holds off until the afternoon. The good news is that I think we’re also able to stay dry during the afternoon hours. I can’t completely rule out the chance for an isolated shower, otherwise it’ll just be mainly cloudy heading into the evening. It’s during the evening hours that the rain shower finally advance into the region. They’ll start over western spots just after supper time, and push their way east during the overnight hours. They become more scattered in nature heading into Friday morning, but continue to stick around until Friday afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to climb up into the lower 50s by the afternoon. The sunshine during the morning hours will greatly help temperatures, which is why we’re able to hang onto the lower 50s through the afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Like I said, looking ahead at tomorrow. We’re watching for the risk of scattered showers through the mid-afternoon. At this point it doesn’t look to be a complete washout, and we could actually see some peaks of sunshine in between the rounds of showers. The activity tapers off heading into the evening and overnight hours, allowing for skies to clear out, and temperatures to cool down heading into Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, with highs expected to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The primary difference will be winds will be out of the northwest, keeping the cooler feel in the air throughout the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. In terms of rainfall, we’re not expecting a lot with these shower chances. Most spots stand the chance to pick up a tenth of an inch at most of rain. These showers as they push through the area will really only wet the pavement and other surfaces, it’s not a noteworthy rainfall event.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for updated information. Enjoy your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.