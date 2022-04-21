PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

The wind was still kicking earlier today... and with that, we saw lingering isolated rain showers, mix, and even some graupel (ice pellets) coming down at times!

We’ve cleared out this evening, as high pressure begins to build in... leading to a lot of sunshine into the first half of the day tomorrow.

That all comes before clouds build in by the afternoon... ahead of an approaching frontal boundary, which brings more scattered rain showers into our region for tomorrow night.

Expect a few steady to moderate rain showers pushing eastward, starting around the 7:00p/8:00p hour... with scattered rain showers lasting until around midnight.

Then similar to what we saw today, isolated rain showers and sprinkles will be on tap for Friday... before plenty of sunshine carries us into the start of the weekend!

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.