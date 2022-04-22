Advertisement

Maine State Police requesting public’s help in Washington County Death

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a suspicious death in Pleasant Point.

On Thursday around 8pm, authorities got a call for a well-being check on 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune.

When police arrived, they found Neptune deceased and her death was deemed suspicious.

An autopsy is being performed today on Neptune.

One of Neptune’s neighbors caught someone on surveillance leaving the apartment building.

Authorities are looking to speak with this person.

If you have any information or know who this person is, call 973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.

We will update this story when more information is available.

