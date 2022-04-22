Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We had the showers move through the region during the afternoon and evening hours yesterday. That has allowed for the scattered shower activity to continue this morning. We’ll see it come to an end later this afternoon as the cold front back off to our west passes through the region. Until it does so, we’ll continue to see the risk for showers throughout the day today. We have a high pressure system back in behind the front that will be building into the region for the weekend, and even lasting into early next week.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The warm air in place this morning will lead to a nice mild day in terms of temperatures. Heading hour by hour, we’ll hang onto the clouds during the morning hours, however I think we’re going to see an unstable atmosphere during the day today. Peaks of sunshine and breaks in the clouds will lead to instability and popup showers during the late morning and continuing into the afternoon. This will be followed by clearing skies and a repeat of the cycle a couple of times during the afternoon hours. By the evening we’ll begin to clear out and lose the shower risk heading into the overnight hours. High temperatures today top out in the upper 40s to lower to mid 50s. Like I said before, northwesterly winds will be working to keep temperatures cooler during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the rest of the weekend, at this point both Saturday and Sunday look to be beautiful days to get outside and enjoy. Winds out of the northwest on Saturday will work to keep temperatures feeling a bit cooler, but they work in our favor to keep a system out of our region during the overnight hours and into first thing Sunday morning. High temperatures on Saturday look to climb into the mid 40s. This is cooler than what we’ve seen over the past couple of days. Northwesterly winds will work to keep temperatures feeling colder as well through the afternoon. They will be on the lighter side, so not nearly as bad as what we could be experiencing.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for updated information. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.