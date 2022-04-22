Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

The wind and the rain make up the weather story this evening... as steadier rain showers are pushing through, and the winds have really picked up from this afternoon.

We’re still seeing gusts out there tonight upwards of 25 to 30 mph... and breezy conditions are expected to hold on throughout the day tomorrow, as well as into the first half of the weekend.

After the steadier pockets of rain tonight... we’re only anticipating isolated and spot showers during the day tomorrow, under a mixture of sun and clouds. Overall, rain total projections ahead look to range between 0.10-0.30″-inches.

Then, high pressure builds back in for the weekend, with plenty of sunshine expect for Saturday... and mostly sunny skies lingering into Sunday.

Saturday brings a cooler feel and temps only in the mid-to-upper 40s... whereas, 50s return for the second half of the weekend. And we could see a run at upper-50s, and even 60-degrees by the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

