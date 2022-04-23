Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone -- and Happy Earth Day!

Check out the Weather on the Web video for some additional resources to help our planet, cut down your personal carbon footprint, and to also make every day Earth Day -- 365 days a year!!

Into the weekend, we’ll see high pressure building in... leading to a lot of sunshine and nice conditions for both Saturday and Sunday.

Breezy conditions linger into tomorrow, leading to a slightly cooler feel... before 50′s return for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

We hold off on any major systems until late Monday night, which triggers a soggy stretch of weather through the middle part and later part of next week.

For the full details on the forecast ahead, again check out the Weather on the Web. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

