Intervention Aroostook: 4.12.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Aroostook Mental Health Center is celebrating a major financial award. A million dollars allocated to the agency to expand their residential treatment services.

AMHC is on the move. Well sort of. A million dollars in federal funding has been awarded to AMHC to relocate, expand and upgrading their residential treatment facilit, which in turn will allow more Mainers to receive treatment.

Lorraine Chamberlain AMHC

“we do have a facility in Limestone that has been for 45+ years and commonly known as the farm and it has served its purpose incredibly well but it is a very outdated facility and it doesn’t allow for any expansion.”

So onward and upward...Chamberlain says the funding has allowed the agency to relocate that service to a new centralized location site in Presque Isle. A much bigger one and affords a bigger opportunity for the site to serve even more people making their way into recovery from substance use...

“So we have purchased property at 176 Academy Street. what we’re taking is our strong 28 day residential programming which has been recognized across the state we are one of two that really do that kind of service across the state so that comes that’s automatic we’ll be our foundation always..”

But also there is the opportunity to expand new services. But ALL the services and increased staff have maintained an ongoing mission to serve people in criisis and people in need...

“we’re offering the opportunity for someone who is in the midst of detoxing a site a place on the site that allows them to get that medical mental health and substance use support to be ready to move into treatment.”

Chamberlain says the growth of serving more people means a new for more communities to change their outlook and embrace people in recovery...

“we have gaps in care where people fall through those gaps that we haven’t quite addressed and anytime that someone may trip over a pebble on the pathway to recovery its an opportunity for them to feel like they’re all alone..”

Which is why communities and agencies like AMHC are so critical. Chamberlain says the relocation move from Limestone to central Aroostook will take place over the next couple of months. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

