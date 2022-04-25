Advertisement

Two Hospitalized Following Three Vehicle Crash in Presque Isle

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

On April 24, 2022 at approximately 0827 hours the Presque Isle Police Department received multiple calls on a three motor vehicle crash in the area of 110 Houlton Road in Presque Isle.

Once Officers arrived on scene they were advised by witnesses that the Mazda SUV involved in the crash driven by Philip Riccioli was headed South and went over the center line crashing into the side of a potato truck driven by Harry Marston who was driving North bound.

The SUV then began to skid and flipped onto its roof before crashing head on with an F150 driven by Dana Chasse whom was also North bound.

Both Chasse and Riccioli were transport to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department was called to reconstruct the scene.

The crash is still currently under investigation.

Presque Isle Police was assisted by Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police.

WAGM will update this story as more details become available.

