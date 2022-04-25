Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. We had a high pressure system begin to weaken to the south of us during the day today. This is why we started the day with clear skies, and had clouds begin to move back in during the late morning and early afternoon. These clouds are associated with a cold front and approaching low pressure system back off to our west. As this makes its way into the region over the next couple of days, it will continue to bring the risk for showers to the forecast.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the rest of this evening, our storm system will continue its approach from the west, bringing a warm front through the region during the morning hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon we’ll be watching a cold front as it stalls off to our west. This allows for rain shower chances to continue during the overnight hours Tuesday and into Wednesday. The cold front finally clears the area by Wednesday morning, making way for another low pressure system to ride up the coast during the daytime hours. This looks to bring rain to the region during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, continuing into the overnight hours and eventually into Thursday. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 30s. Its possible some spots remain in the lower 40s, but I think they’ll be scattered in nature across the county. I can’t rule out the chance for some isolated to scattered showers, but not everyone will see one by Tuesday morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days continue to show the chances for rain showers during the day Wednesday. Activity looks to pickup heading through the day Wednesday. By Wednesday evening we’ll have to watch as temperatures begin to drop, we could be watching the potential for some mixing and possibly some snow. At this point we’re still a few days out from this system, and things can change in terms of forecast track and intensity. Robert Grimm and I will continue to provide updates throughout the week as we get closer to this system. Temperatures remain on the cold side through next weekend, with temperatures looking to return close to average by early next week.

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

I’ll be back tomorrow morning for another look at the forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.