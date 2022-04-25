Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone!

Coming off our pleasant and gorgeous weekend... we’ll see sunshine lingering throughout the first half of the day, with a mixture of sun & clouds carrying us into the afternoon.

Today also sees the warmest day this week... with most locations getting in on mid-to-upper 50s, and a few spots pushing the 60-degree mark.

Tomorrow then brings an approaching cold front, and with it scattered light to steady rain showers off-and-on throughout the day.

That triggers a bit of a soggy stretch ahead... with rain expected also for Wednesday... a combo of mix and rain for Thursday... and even lingering rain showers into Friday.

Overall, rain total projections ahead look to range between 0.10-0.30″-inch... and windy and breezy conditions come back into play for Thursday through the end of the week.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

