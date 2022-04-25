Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone!

Coming off our pleasant and gorgeous weekend... we’ll see sunshine lingering throughout the first half of the day, with a mixture of sun & clouds carrying us into the afternoon.

Today also sees the warmest day this week... with most locations getting in on mid-to-upper 50s, and a few spots pushing the 60-degree mark.

Tomorrow then brings an approaching cold front, and with it scattered light to steady rain showers off-and-on throughout the day.

That triggers a bit of a soggy stretch ahead... with rain expected also for Wednesday... a combo of mix and rain for Thursday... and even lingering rain showers into Friday.

Overall, rain total projections ahead look to range between 0.10-0.30″-inch... and windy and breezy conditions come back into play for Thursday through the end of the week.

