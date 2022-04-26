Advertisement

Medical Monday Occupational Therapy

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Occupational therapy can be confused with physical therapy. While there is some overlap, there are also several differences. Renee Richards, an MS OTR/L CLT WCC at Northern Light AR Gould says Occupational Therapy covers “From pediatric to geriatric...”

Amanda Larrabee, an Occupational Therapist at Northern Light AR Gould, says “Occupational Therapy I think is one of those disciplines that really every single person could use in their life at one point or another.”

According to Larrabee, there are 8 main occupations targeted by Occupational Therapists.

“Activities of daily living, which are your bathing, dressing, toileting, your instrumental activities of daily living, which is like pet care, caring for others, cleaning. We also can help in work, so some big fortune 500 have occupational therapists on staff. Education, we have occupational therapists in the schools to help with any school related tasks. Play, because play is the work of children and that’s how we learn. Then we have leisure, which is interesting because it’s different than play because it’s scheduled. Leisure would be like the people that go golfing or go play tennis.” She says.

Sleep and social participation are the final two occupations targeted. While occupational therapy has been around for a long time, Larrabee and Renee Richards both say people often confuse it with other therapies, especially physical therapy.

Larrabee adds, “The biggest difference, I would say, is that, physical therapy ambulation, so walking, stair climbing, dynamic balance. Occupational therapy would also look at dynamic balance, or making sure you can ambulate a certain distance in order to cook, or in order to access those occupations.”

Richards says, “There is a lot of overlap, just where we have a broader spectrum. Some of the things we might focus on are hand writing skills or bathing or dressing. A big part of it is trying to regain as much function as someone can possibly have. Some of that is compensatory strategies or different ways to compensate for an injury.”

If you think an occupational therapist might be a good fit for your medical needs, you can speak with your primary healthcare provider. Kelly O’Mara, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two Hospitalized Following Three Vehicle Crash in Presque Isle
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday Autism
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Job Shadowing
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday...Colorectal Cancer
Medical Monday
Medical Monday Patient Safety