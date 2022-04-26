Advertisement

Multiple County Schools Receive Bomb Threat

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Threats have been made against multiple Maine schools Tuesday.

According to Shannon Moss, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety; schools in the towns of Limestone, Fort Fairfield, Madawaska, and Van Buren received Bomb threats on Tuesday Morning.

“As some of you may know we had a bomb threat called into our school system today,” Limestone police Chief Joey Smith wrote in a Facebook post. “We checked the school over top to bottom and was unable to find anything suspicious in our school.”

“We were notified that many other schools have been getting bomb threats this morning,” Smith added. “These have been addressed as well and we are working to figure out who is making these vicious threats.”

Fort Fairfield police Chief Matthew Cummings said his department responded to a similar threat at Fort Fairfield Middle High School.

“The same threat was delivered to multiple schools in Aroostook County and throughout the state,” Cummings wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Cummings, the school was evacuated while officials searched the school for suspicious devices or bags, and they determined there was no credible threat to students and staff.

WAGM will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

