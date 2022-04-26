Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two Hospitalized Following Three Vehicle Crash in Presque Isle
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

Latest News

Persik was fully vaccinated, had a pet passport and was microchipped.
Cat rescued from Ukraine reunited with owner in Arkansas
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier...
Kidnapped California baby found and 3 suspects detained