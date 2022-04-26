Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We have a low pressure system approaching the region from the west. This will stall out over us during the day today, resulting in chances for showers lingering in the forecast. While it doesn’t look like the entire day has the chance for showers, I think the best chances will be during the morning hours, then once again heading late afternoon and into the evening. This pattern continues into Wednesday as a low pressure system forms to our south in the Gulf of Maine. This will stall out and sit in the gulf for Thursday and Friday, bringing the risk for showers to the region both days, as well as cooler temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

A closer look going hour by hour for us shows the chances for rain showers especially during the morning hours this morning. While they don’t look to be heavy by any means. They’ll push through the region and give everyone a few minutes of rain before exiting the county during the late morning hours. The afternoon still features the risk for some scattered showers, but at this point they look widely far between one another that I don’t think many communities see any raindrops. We’re looking at another decently mild day expected for tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to climb up into the lower 50s for pretty much everyone. This looks to be the last of the warm air through at least early next week, as high temperatures are expected to be below average through the weekend. Keep in mind the average high temperature for this time of year is just above 50 degrees.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The overnight hours look to bring the chance for more widespread rain showers to the region heading into Wednesday morning. There could be some embedded heavier downpours with these showers as they continue through the morning Wednesday, before becoming more scattered in nature by Wednesday afternoon. It’s during the late afternoon and evening hours that we begin to see more widespread rain showers encompass the entire region with more heavier downpours embedded with this system. We’ll have to watch heading into the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday and into Thursday, as we could see some mixing begin to occur with temperatures falling back into the 30s. High temperatures tomorrow look to continue the downward trend that we’re on. Highs are expected to climb up into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the county. With the rain showers about across the region, it certainly won’t feel as warm, especially with winds continuing to be an impact heading throughout the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Enjoy your Tuesday!

