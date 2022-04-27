Advertisement

State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments

By WAGM News
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A website has been launched to help Mainers claim their $850 relief payments.

Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed the supplemental budget into law during a ceremony at the State House. The budget included $850 relief checks to more than 857,000 Mainers.

The new website will help residents find out who is eligible and when they can expect the money.

Click here to visit Maine.gov/reliefchecks

“We want to make sure that every eligible person is able to receive this assistance, and we are hopeful that this website can help accomplish that by answering some of the most common questions Maine people may have,” Mills said.

The Commissioner for the Department of Administrative Financial Services says the organization has already begun work getting the checks to Mainers.

Mainers have until Oct. 31 to file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return to claim the money.

Mainers will qualify if they make up to $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately, make up to $150,000 if filing as head of household, or make up to $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple County Schools Receive Bomb Threat
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts
.
Two Hospitalized Following Three Vehicle Crash in Presque Isle
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship

Latest News

Aroostook County Real Estate
Aroostook County; One of Three Counties That Didn’t See a Decline in Home Sales
Aroostook County Real Estate
Aroostook Real Estate
Weather on the Web 4-27-22 AM
Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 26th PM