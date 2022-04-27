PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Rain has already begun to move into the region as a low pressure system sits to the south of the state this morning. This low will move into the gulf of Maine as we head throughout the daytime today, resulting in rain showers continuing through the afternoon hours. As this low pushes east, it stalls out just before moving over Nova Scotia, resulting in shower chances continuing into the morning hours of Saturday. By that point the low pressure finally begins to make its way east and move out of the region, allowing for high pressure to build into the county for the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the daytime today shows the rain showers continuing on and off. Temperatures will climb a couple more degrees during the daytime, before beginning to drop off during the afternoon hours. This occurs when the winds shift into the north, ushering in colder air from Canada. This occurs first over western spots, with cold air making its way east during the late afternoon and evening hours. As this cold air works its way into the region, we’ll begin to see the transition from rain over to snow during the late afternoon and evening hours. Keep in mind when this first occurs it likely won’t stick at first since the ground is now warm enough to prevent any sticking of snow at first. It’s not until we get through the day Thursday that snow showers continue, that we have the chance of seeing some accumulation in spots.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



For a more detailed look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for a breakdown of the rest of this week’s forecast. Enjoy your Wednesday and try to stay dry!

