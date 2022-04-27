PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

After our steadier round of rain this morning... we dried out for the afternoon, with even a few peeks of sun!

Tonight, more precip is on the approach... and we’re expecting moderate to locally heavy rain to start up after midnight, and continue off-and-on throughout much of the day tomorrow.

Rain totals through Wednesday PM, look to range between 0.50-0.75″-inches. And impacts to travel, as well as ponding of water on the roadways is expected with the heavier showers coming down.

Then, as our developing low pressure system continues to push northeastward through the Gulf of Maine and through the Bay of Fundy... we’ll get in on colder air filtering in, allowing a changeover to occur to mix and snow showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Accumulations with this system will be heavily dependent on elevation... and we’re expecting steadier to moderate snowfall at times during Thursday -- which is likely to lead to slushy, lower-end amounts for lower-elevation spots. Below is the breakdown of snow total projections stretched across the 48-hour period of Wednesday night through Friday.

Make sure to already plan ahead for travel impacts especially for the Thurs. and Fri. AM commutes... as slushy, slick/slippery conditions are expected regionwide. Also make sure to take it slow, and use precaution especially as some have already switched out their tires for the season.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, check out the on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

