Academic High School Hall of Fame

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBOU, Maine (WAGM) - 6 new inductees are being added to the Caribou High School Academic Hall of Fame. The high school recognizes excellence from former Caribou High School graduates in academic studies every other school year. This years inductees include, Emily Smith, Dr. Caleb Swanberg, Benjamin Wakana, Mark Randolph, Carl Randolph and Dr. Richard Winslow.
“We have an extraordinary class this year and as much as anything we’re excited to return back to our tradition of having these hall of fame classes. We had a little bit of a hiatus due to the pandemic of course but we’re just extremely excited to recognize these extraordinary people and certainly proud to call them Vikings. To get into we have a nomination process and candidates can be nominated through our website and we had a tremendous amount of people nominated to us and we have a committee comprised of alumni, community members, school staff and administration and we review the credentials for each of the candidates and vote on that basis. And it’s an incredibly tough decision because we’ve got so many amazing people that have graduated from Caribou High School.” says Dr. Eric McGough, Principal of Caribou High School.
The school’s induction ceremony is held bi-annually. The first class was inducted in 2016 so this ceremony, which will be held at 1:30 this Sunday a
t the Caribou Performing Arts Center, is going to be the third induction ceremony.