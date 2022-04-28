Academic High School Hall of Fame

CARBOU, Maine (WAGM) - 6 new inductees are being added to the Caribou High School Academic Hall of Fame. The high school recognizes excellence from former Caribou High School graduates in academic studies every other school year. This years inductees include, Emily Smith, Dr. Caleb Swanberg, Benjamin Wakana, Mark Randolph, Carl Randolph and Dr. Richard Winslow.

“We have an extraordinary class this year and as much as anything we’re excited to return back to our tradition of having these hall of fame classes. We had a little bit of a hiatus due to the pandemic of course but we’re just extremely excited to recognize these extraordinary people and certainly proud to call them Vikings. To get into we have a nomination process and candidates can be nominated through our website and we had a tremendous amount of people nominated to us and we have a committee comprised of alumni, community members, school staff and administration and we review the credentials for each of the candidates and vote on that basis. And it’s an incredibly tough decision because we’ve got so many amazing people that have graduated from Caribou High School.” says Dr. Eric McGough, Principal of Caribou High School.

The school’s induction ceremony is held bi-annually. The first class was inducted in 2016 so this ceremony, which will be held at 1:30 this Sunday a

t the Caribou Performing Arts Center, is going to be the third induction ceremony.

Emily Smith continues to lead her family's farm legacy as the 6th generation operator of Smith’s Farm. Along with managing her renowned family business, Emily Smith has received numerous agricultural awards including the American FFA Degree and was also bestowed with the MaineBiz Next Award for her successful family farm. (RSU39)

Benjamin Wakana serves White House Deputy Director for Strategic Communications and External Engagement on the COVID Response Team. He has also worked as a Communications Director in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Deputy Press Secretary on the Obama-Biden 2012 re-election campaign, and in the Obama Administration at the Department of Health and Human Services. (RSU39)

Dr. Caleb Swanberg is a family physician for Pines Health Services, Cary Medical Center, and the Caribou Nursing Home. He is an associate faculty for the Tuft University Medical School family medicine clerkship, has received the Roger A. Renfrew Rural Teaching Award in 2021, and is now the Chief of Medicine at Cary Medical Center. (RSU39)

Mark Randolph has served as the Director of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School for over 30 years. Additionally, Mark Randolph is a founding member of the Tissue Engineering Society. For his extensive research, Mark Randolph has also published many scientific and book chapters. (RSU39)

In 2001, Carl Randolph was hired by the Pittsburgh Pirates for their AAA team, and was then promoted to Athletic Training Coordinator in 2002. After 13 years coordinating, he was promoted to Medical Services Coordinator, where he continues to work. Prior to this he worked for the New York Yankees, New York/Penn League team Oneonta Yankees, the Tampa Yankees, the AA Norwich Navigators of the Eastern League, and the Tigres de Aragua. (RSU39)

Richard Winslow was an ophthalmologist who received various awards including First Place in both the Scientific Exhibit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology and in the Texas Medical Association Scientific Exhibit. Following his retirement from a private practice, Dr. Winslow became a professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Now the Elizaeth and Richard Winslow Professorship in Retinal Research can be found at UTSW Medical Center honoring all of Dr. Winslow's career accomplishments. (RSU39)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.