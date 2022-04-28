Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Charged With Domestic Assault

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Fairfield Fire Chief is facing Domestic Assault Charges. According to Court Documents obtained by WAGM. Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Timothy Browning was arrested on April 21st 2022 and charged with Domestic Assault, a Class D Crime. According to a source close to the incident, an email was sent by Fort Fairfield Town Officials to Town Employee’s informing them that Chief Browning has been placed on administrative leave.

Fort Fairfield Town Manager Andrea Powers declined to comment on the situation.

Shannon Moss, the Spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety confirmed that the State Police are actively investigating Chief Browning.

Chief Browning’s next court appearance is currently scheduled for June 2nd 2022 in Caribou.

WAGM will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

