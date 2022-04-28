Advertisement

Gov. Mills tests positive for COVID-19

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mills tested positive this afternoon after developing a mild scratchy throat.

Her office says she has no other symptoms and is feeling well.

After consulting with her doctor, she was prescribed an oral antiviral taken at home to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The Governor is isolating and will follow all Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines.

She is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

Any close contacts of the Governor have been notified.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Browning
Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Charged With Domestic Assault
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
Aroostook County Real Estate
Aroostook County; One of Three Counties That Didn’t See a Decline in Home Sales
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship