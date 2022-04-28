Gov. Mills tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mills tested positive this afternoon after developing a mild scratchy throat.

Her office says she has no other symptoms and is feeling well.

After consulting with her doctor, she was prescribed an oral antiviral taken at home to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The Governor is isolating and will follow all Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines.

She is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

Any close contacts of the Governor have been notified.

