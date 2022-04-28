Advertisement

SAHS looking for more success on baseball field

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS baseball team was one win away from capturing a regional baseball title last year. The Warriors lost to the Machias Bulldogs 13-8 last season in the title game. They are looking for another deep run in the playoffs.

(Todd Collier):” All of us are excited for this season. We have some unfinished business and hopefully the cards will be in our favor, and we will back again this year.”

The Warriors do have some holes to fill this year. They lost two players to graduation and also lost a couple of players from Houlton who played as part of the one year cooperative team.

Collier:” We still have a fairly solid offense and defense. Our pitching staff will get back as the year goes on. The loss of our two seniors and the two kids from Houlton. Garrett and Nolan and Jacob and Xavier. It’s tough to recover from that, but we will do alright.”

Hunter Burpee is back with the team after taking last year off.

(Hunter Burpee):” I decided I might as well play. I regretted not playing last year. I enjoy the game and I find it to be fun and have fun with the guys.”

The Warriors are developing a winning attitude in sports. The boys won the State Basketball title this past year and they say that mentality is carrying over

Collier:” They got the taste of success in basketball, and we want to continue it to this field here.”

(Chris Caswell):” I think we have the same mentality. We want to prove to ourselves and everybody else that we can win.”

Burpee:” We got that winning mentality coming off that state. We are anxious and hopefully win it like basketball. That is our plan.”

SAHS will have three seniors in the starting lineup. Devon Tarr says it is a good mix of veterans and younger players on the team.

(Devon Tarr):” I think we have a good team this year. We have a lot of freshmen, but everyone is doing alright.”

The Warriors were a very good hitting and fielding team last season. The Warriors have several pitchers back on the mound and their defense could be a big key to their success again this season.

Caswell:” Our offense isn’t as good as it was last year, but I think we will be a contender for States. Lock down defense and hit the ball. It’s baseball.”

Collier knows it will be a long road to get back to this point in the Northern Regional Championship game. Last year SAHS had a solid season, and this year Class D will be very competitive again this year with several County schools vying for the State title. The veteran coach says basics win games.

Collier:” Same as always take it game by game. See who comes out on top at the end of 7 innings. Pitching is always key.”.

