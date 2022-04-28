PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Snow showers have been coming down since the early AM... with most of us now getting in on scattered light snow showers persisting.

Slushy and snow-covered roadways are present as you head out the door... so still make sure to take precaution, take it slow, use your headlights, and leave plenty of extra time and distance between you and other vehicles.

NWS issued Winter Weather Advisories are effective countywide, lasting all the way through Friday 6:00am. With the advisories, we are seeing widespread slick/slippery travel conditions, significant visibility impacts, as well as projected medium to even higher-end snow amounts -- especially at elevations above 1000 ft.

The snow showers again, linger all the way through the end of the week... with more in the way of isolated precip expected for Friday -- and a changeover back to mix and rain, before finally clearing out and drying out into the weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today! Stay safe out there!

