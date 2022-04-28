PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

The light to steady rain from today is already beginning to transition over to mix and snow showers tonight! And the changeover process will continue to all-snow as we head out the door tomorrow for your Thursday AM commute.

NWS has issued Winter Weather Advisories countywide, which go into effect overnight tonight, and last all the way through Friday 6:00am. The advisories will be in place for anticipated widespread slick/slippery travel conditions, significant visibility impacts, as well as medium to even a few higher-end snow amounts -- especially at higher elevations above 1000 ft.

Snow showers throughout the day tomorrow will be coming down at a steady clip at times... leading to slushy snow-covered roadways. With this being a late-season wintery system, make sure to plan accordingly -- leaving plenty of extra travel time, extra distance between you and other vehicles around you, and make sure to take it slow.

The snow showers linger all the way through the end of the week... with more in the way of isolated precip expected for Friday -- before we finally clear out and dry out into the weekend.

For the latest details on the late-season wintery weather, as well as updated snow total projections, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.