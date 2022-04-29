Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a low pressure system continuing to spin to our east. That combined with a high pressure system to our west has helped to funnel in colder air to the region. That combined with wrap around precipitation from this low pressure is resulting in snow showers still falling across the county waking up this morning. As we head throughout the day today we’ll continue to see the risk for snow showers, however they look to be more scattered in nature heading throughout the day today compared to yesterday when they were more widespread. This low pressure system does eventually begin to move its way east as we head throughout the the overnight hours tonight, resulting in even less of a risk for showers during the day tomorrow. However, I think the low will still be close enough to us during the day Saturday to bring us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some isolated snow changing over to rain showers.

Looking ahead at the day today, we’ll continue to see the chance for scattered snow showers throughout the afternoon hours. This activity won’t be nearly as widespread as what we saw during the day yesterday, with snow showers being more scattered in nature throughout the day. It does appear that some of these snow showers could have some embedded heavier bands within them, which has the potential to put down an additional coating to half inch at most, but the bigger issue will be the reduced visibility associated with them. When driving make sure to slow down when you encounter one. Also make sure to turn on your headlights when driving through the snow so other drivers can see you. The snow shower potential continues into the overnight hours tonight as temperatures fall back close to freezing once again. This could lead to some more accumulation through the overnight hours and into Saturday, but at this point that accumulation looks minimal.



