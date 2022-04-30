Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident

Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other objects. (Source: WXYZ, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By Kiara Hay
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Video from a gas station near Detroit caught a frightening encounter that put an infant’s life in danger.

Van Buren police report the incident started with an argument between two women, but it quickly escalated to involve one of them smashing items with her car.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a woman appearing to go on a tirade smashing into not one but two cars with a 7-month-old infant in her back seat.

The child was able to be rescued from one of the cars, but the incident wasn’t over.

One of the women, who police later identified as 26-year-old Ariyah Bennet, grabbed a bat out of the trunk of her car and smashed a windshield.

But what led up to the attack?

Van Buren police said the two women involved knew each other, and were meeting up for a child’s clothing exchange.

However, Bennett was allegedly called “a burnt piece of toast” by the other woman, and the two got into a physical fight. But it wasn’t long before fists weren’t enough.

Kim Lulow, a witness, was caught questioning what she was seeing.

“How somebody can do that with a baby in their car, I just cannot believe it,” Lulow said.

But she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

Van Buren police arrived at the scene, and Bennett was arrested and is facing three felonies.

The other woman involved in the altercation has not been charged, and police confirmed the 7-month-old child was not injured.

If Bennett is convicted, officials said she could face up to 14 years in prison.

